Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have received an average rating of "Buy" from the seven analysts that are covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Arctic Securiti upgraded Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Yara International ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

Yara International ASA Company Profile

OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $26.84.

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based chemical company that specializes in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and nitrogen-based crop nutrition solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Yara is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of products that support agricultural productivity, environmental protection and industrial applications. The company’s operations span the entire value chain from ammonia production to the blending and distribution of finished fertilizer products.

The core of Yara’s business centers on nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and specialty blends designed to optimize crop yield and nutrient use efficiency.

