Swiss National Bank Sells 41,200 Shares of Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 703,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Global Payments worth $58,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 242.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:GPN opened at $72.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.73. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $100.56.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Global Payments to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPN

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.