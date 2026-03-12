Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $60,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down from $102.00) on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $101.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.18. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $110.90.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

