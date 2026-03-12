Vestcor Inc Sells 47,856 Shares of Kimbell Royalty $KRP

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,779 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 47,856 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc owned 0.16% of Kimbell Royalty worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 18.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 162,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 15.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 98,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty by 9.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,026,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,827,000 after buying an additional 255,688 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRP opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. Kimbell Royalty has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Kimbell Royalty ( NYSE:KRP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million. Kimbell Royalty had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%. Kimbell Royalty’s payout ratio is 225.81%.

Kimbell Royalty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRP. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kimbell Royalty from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Kimbell Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Kimbell Royalty

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) is a mineral and royalty company focused on acquiring and managing oil and natural gas royalty interests in the United States. As a master limited partnership, Kimbell Royalty generates fee-like revenues by collecting royalties and overriding royalty interests on production volumes, without directly bearing the capital or operating costs of drilling and completion activities. The partnership’s business model emphasizes steady cash flows and limited downside exposure to commodity price fluctuations.

The company’s asset portfolio spans multiple onshore basins, with a core concentration in Texas and New Mexico.

