WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. $PRSU

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:PRSU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.12% of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRSU. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality alerts:

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Price Performance

NYSE PRSU opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $39.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality ( NYSE:PRSU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.07 million for the quarter. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRSU shares. Wall Street Zen raised Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research cut Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRSU

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Profile

(Free Report)

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Inc (NYSE: PRSU) is a travel and leisure company focused on delivering immersive experiences at some of North America’s most celebrated destinations. The company’s core operations span scenic attractions such as mountain gondolas and tramways, alpine lodges and wilderness excursions, as well as complementary dining venues that showcase regional flavors. By integrating guided tours, wildlife viewing and seasonal activities, Pursuit aims to create memorable experiences for both individual and group travelers.

In the mountain segment, Pursuit operates marquee attractions including the Banff Gondola and Jasper SkyTram in Canada’s Rocky Mountains, supported by on-site accommodations like Emerald Lake Lodge.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.