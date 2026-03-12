Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $73,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,591,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,180,950,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $842,802,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,489,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 342,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $402,737,000 after buying an additional 54,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total value of $1,128,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,714.56. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of MTD opened at $1,228.64 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,525.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,387.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,370.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $0.60. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 495.07% and a net margin of 21.59%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 46.050-46.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,475.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,435.42.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

Featured Articles

