Analysts Set Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Price Target at $33.33

Shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.3333.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bowhead Specialty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of Bowhead Specialty stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Bowhead Specialty has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. Bowhead Specialty had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 73.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,412,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,192,000 after acquiring an additional 597,191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 54.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,525,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,244,000 after acquiring an additional 536,817 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Bowhead Specialty by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after purchasing an additional 535,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,746,000 after purchasing an additional 404,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter worth $11,317,000.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

