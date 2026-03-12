Swiss National Bank Has $55.45 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Genuine Parts worth $55,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $211,661,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,015,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 529,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,213,000 after purchasing an additional 310,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,309,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,099,776,000 after purchasing an additional 260,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,966,000 after buying an additional 219,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore set a $160.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $109.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.47 and a beta of 0.75. Genuine Parts Company has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $151.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average of $131.48.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.24). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 923.91%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

See Also

