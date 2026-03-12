Swiss National Bank Sells 73,000 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of ON Semiconductor worth $59,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 68.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 174.21, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average is $55.29. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $73.76.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 32.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 339,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,176,341.20. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,015,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,159,842.20. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat consensus — ON reported $0.64 EPS vs. $0.62 expected, a modest upside that suggests some margin resilience despite softer revenue. The company also maintains strong liquidity (quick ratio ~2.98, current ratio ~4.52) and low leverage (debt/equity ~0.39), which supports capital allocation flexibility.

Q4 EPS beat consensus — ON reported $0.64 EPS vs. $0.62 expected, a modest upside that suggests some margin resilience despite softer revenue. The company also maintains strong liquidity (quick ratio ~2.98, current ratio ~4.52) and low leverage (debt/equity ~0.39), which supports capital allocation flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership transition announced in Power Solutions: ON said it agreed with Simon Keeton (Group President) on a leadership transition in its Power Solutions organization; the release provided limited operational detail, so investors should expect follow-up on timing and the succession plan. ON Semiconductor Announces Leadership Transition in Power Solutions

Leadership transition announced in Power Solutions: ON said it agreed with Simon Keeton (Group President) on a leadership transition in its Power Solutions organization; the release provided limited operational detail, so investors should expect follow-up on timing and the succession plan. Negative Sentiment: Revenue weakness and narrow net margins — quarterly revenue came in slightly below expectations and was down ~11% year-over-year; net margin remains thin (~2.0%). That top-line weakness is the primary reason analysts and investors have pared back expectations. See analysis of post-earnings weakness. Why Is ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Down 11.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

Revenue weakness and narrow net margins — quarterly revenue came in slightly below expectations and was down ~11% year-over-year; net margin remains thin (~2.0%). That top-line weakness is the primary reason analysts and investors have pared back expectations. See analysis of post-earnings weakness. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and valuation risk — management set Q1 EPS guidance at $0.56–$0.66, implying continued near-term pressure; at the current price the stock trades at a stretched P/E (~174x), leaving little room for further misses. Investor caution after the print is discussed here. Why Is ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Down 11.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

