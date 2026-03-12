WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 3,439 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 122.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,350,245 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,916,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,934,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,399,555,000 after buying an additional 71,892 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,237,369 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,799,783,000 after buying an additional 103,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,571,644 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,212,425,000 after buying an additional 204,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,567,140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $779,330,000 after buying an additional 162,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $199.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $256.36. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 16.47%.The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $2,745,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,522.34. The trade was a 51.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

