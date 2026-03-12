Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Down 67.0% in February

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 386 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the February 12th total of 1,170 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,035 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,035 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shoprite Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SRGHY opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. Shoprite has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

About Shoprite

Shoprite Holdings Limited, trading in the form of American Depositary Receipts under the symbol SRGHY on the OTC Markets, is the largest food retailer on the African continent. Headquartered in Brackenfell, South Africa, the company operates a diversified portfolio of supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores. Its retail network serves both urban and rural markets with a focus on affordability, quality fresh produce and a broad range of everyday household items.

The company’s core retail brands include Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Usave and OK Furniture, each tailored to specific market segments.

