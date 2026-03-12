WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,923 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $333.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $416.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.06.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total value of $16,648,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,552 shares in the company, valued at $30,304,229.44. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $338.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.61 and a 52 week high of $389.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.00.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.42. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.73%.The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 24.85%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

Featured Stories

