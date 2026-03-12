WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 92,229 Arcus Biosciences, Inc. $RCUS

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.09% of Arcus Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,629,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,161,000 after purchasing an additional 73,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 207,097 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 17.2% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,216,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 178,240 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 29.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 270,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 106.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 914,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 470,755 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 6,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $153,185.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 67,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,063.12. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Markus sold 4,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $99,587.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,737.52. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 180,990 shares of company stock worth $3,974,764 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCUS stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.22. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 142.91% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial set a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapies. The company’s research platform centers on modulating tumor microenvironments and immune checkpoints through both small-molecule and antibody-based candidates. Arcus aims to enhance antitumor immune responses by targeting pathways such as the adenosine axis and inhibitory receptors on immune cells.

The company’s lead clinical programs include etrumadenant, an orally administered A2A adenosine receptor antagonist being evaluated in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, and domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody.

