Swiss National Bank Has $53.59 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Principal Financial Group worth $53,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 26.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In other news, CEO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $697,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,828 shares in the company, valued at $12,998,660. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,460 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.11.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.7%

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $88.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.44 and a 200-day moving average of $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $97.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.03). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Principal Financial Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.010-9.260 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.72%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, commonly known as Principal, is a global financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The firm provides a broad range of retirement, investment management and insurance solutions for individual, employer and institutional clients. Its core businesses include retirement plan services and recordkeeping, asset management, and life and disability insurance, supported by distribution through employers, financial advisors and direct channels.

On the retirement side, Principal offers 401(k) and other workplace retirement plans, individual retirement accounts and annuity products designed to help clients accumulate and manage retirement savings.

