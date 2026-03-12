WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 6,779 Shares of Rogers Corporation $ROG

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.09% of Rogers worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth $812,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth $327,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth $89,111,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Rogers by 39.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Rogers from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Rogers Stock Down 0.4%

ROG stock opened at $105.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.50. Rogers Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.43 and a 12-month high of $112.81.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.50 million. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.Rogers has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rogers news, SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $106,189.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,767.39. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

