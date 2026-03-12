GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of GoDaddy worth $56,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 90.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 14.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 54.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in GoDaddy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in GoDaddy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy stock opened at $86.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.73. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $193.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 369.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $195.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 17,406 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $1,548,959.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,136.97. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 34,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $3,038,830.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 530,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,378.80. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 61,918 shares of company stock worth $5,500,469 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

