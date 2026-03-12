Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,400 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Comfort Systems USA worth $56,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 936,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,113,000 after buying an additional 46,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 47.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 782,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,049,000 after acquiring an additional 252,007 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $606,117,000 after acquiring an additional 197,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,529,000 after acquiring an additional 117,892 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIX opened at $1,406.62 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.44 and a twelve month high of $1,500.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,225.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $997.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.12, for a total transaction of $13,608,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 171,523 shares in the company, valued at $249,243,501.76. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrence Reed sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.33, for a total value of $1,559,420.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,033.22. This represents a 28.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 37,288 shares of company stock worth $53,677,038 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,573.67.

Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

