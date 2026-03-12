WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,215 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 281.6% during the third quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 53,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 39,238 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 89,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 32.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,961,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Powell Industries stock opened at $515.20 on Thursday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.89 and a 52 week high of $612.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $476.90 and a 200-day moving average of $375.55.

Shares of Powell Industries are set to split on the morning of Monday, April 6th. The 3-1 split was recently announced. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Sunday, April 5th.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $251.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.34 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, insider Ping Ni sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $41,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,570. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer David L. Eckenrode sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,510. The trade was a 39.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,158 shares of company stock valued at $17,160,352 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Glj Research assumed coverage on Powell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Powell Industries from $427.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm’s offerings range from medium‐voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell’s products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

Featured Articles

