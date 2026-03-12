WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.12 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 198.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 86,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 48,757 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 66.6% in the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 123,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in CarMax by 172.5% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 49.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 159,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter.
Key Stories Impacting CarMax
Here are the key news stories impacting CarMax this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Starboard disclosed a ~ $350M stake and nominated two board candidates, signaling a credible activist push that could accelerate strategic change and governance focus. Starboard Builds $350 Million Stake in CarMax, Seeks Board Seats
- Positive Sentiment: Market initially reacted positively — shares rose on the news — reflecting investor belief that Starboard’s involvement could unlock value (cost cuts, better digital execution, possible capital returns). Starboard builds $350 mln stake in CarMax, nominates board members; stock rises
- Neutral Sentiment: CarMax says engagement with Starboard has been “productive,” suggesting discussions are ongoing and may avoid an immediate public proxy fight — outcome and timeline remain uncertain. CarMax Issues Statement on Engagement With Starboard Value
- Neutral Sentiment: Starboard’s asks are operationally focused — overhaul digital sales, tighten costs, and consider pricing strategies (e.g., lower used-car prices to drive volume). These are actionable but require execution and capital allocation choices. Activist Starboard urges CarMax to overhaul digital sales, cut costs
- Negative Sentiment: There’s execution risk: CarMax has been criticized for “execution gaps,” and investors may be skeptical Starboard’s proposals (including reported ~$300M cost-savings targets) can be achieved quickly without hurting sales or margins. Activist investor Starboard urges CarMax to fix ‘execution gaps’
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term volatility and potential management friction are likely as the company and activist negotiate; earlier intraday moves show shares can swing both ways on news and commentary. ‘Our Engagement… Has Been Productive’: CarMax (KMX) Stock Slides on Starboard Push
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CarMax
CarMax Price Performance
KMX stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $82.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax (NYSE: KMX) is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company’s inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax’s retail locations or browse the company’s online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.
Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CarMax
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.