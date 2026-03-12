WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.12 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 198.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 86,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 48,757 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 66.6% in the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 123,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in CarMax by 172.5% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 49.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 159,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CarMax from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $39.21.

KMX stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $82.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company’s inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax’s retail locations or browse the company’s online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.

Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.

