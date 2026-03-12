WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.34 Million in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.62, for a total value of $920,299.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,345.76. The trade was a 69.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.54, for a total value of $1,781,527.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,984.46. The trade was a 11.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $29,862,109 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $600.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $662.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.01). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

