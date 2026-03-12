Vestcor Inc Sells 10,204 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,204 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,026,000 after acquiring an additional 22,498 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,027,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,909,000 after acquiring an additional 97,312 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 68,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 586,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,277,000 after purchasing an additional 405,620 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:A opened at $115.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $160.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.93.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 18.26%.The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company’s product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

