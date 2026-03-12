Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 66,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Aptiv worth $54,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14,336.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,411,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $291,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,147 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,911,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,652,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Aptiv by 54.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,523,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $389,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,276 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Aptiv by 6,711.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,434,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,515. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $70.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.81%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aptiv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

