SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SOLV Energy (NASDAQ:MWH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SOLV Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of SOLV Energy in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SOLV Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Shares of MWH stock opened at $28.88 on Monday. SOLV Energy has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

SOLV Energy (NASDAQ: MWH) is a renewable energy company that develops, constructs and operates solar and energy storage projects. The firm provides solutions aimed at reducing customers’ reliance on traditional grid power by pairing photovoltaic systems with battery storage where appropriate. SOLV’s activities are centered on delivering commercial-scale and distributed generation projects for business, institutional and public sector clients.

The company’s services encompass multiple phases of project delivery, including site assessment, system design, procurement, engineering and construction, and ongoing operations and maintenance.

