Brookfield Corporation $BN Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,897,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918,122 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $198,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brookfield by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Monday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.59.

BN stock opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66. Brookfield Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

