Capital World Investors Increases Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Capital World Investors increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 101.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,226,650 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,125,095 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $144,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in HDFC Bank by 137.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,221,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,204,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,890 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,601,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963,646 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 9,362,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,209,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut HDFC Bank from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HDFC Bank has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $39.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

