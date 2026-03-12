Capital Research Global Investors Sells 65,633 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,921,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,633 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.05% of CBIZ worth $154,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,011,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,895,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CBIZ by 18.6% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 276,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,660,000 after buying an additional 43,431 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CBIZ during the second quarter valued at $1,842,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBZ opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $80.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). CBIZ had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $542.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CBIZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, CJS Securities raised CBIZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBIZ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

CBIZ, Inc (NYSE: CBZ), founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.

Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.

