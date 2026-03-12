Adeia’s (ADEA) Buy Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADEA. UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Adeia from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research cut Adeia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Adeia from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adeia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Get Adeia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Adeia

Adeia Stock Performance

Shares of ADEA opened at $23.31 on Monday. Adeia has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Adeia had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $182.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adeia will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Institutional Trading of Adeia

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adeia by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,509,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,166,000 after acquiring an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adeia by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,189,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,106,000 after acquiring an additional 17,444 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Adeia by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,891,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,872,000 after purchasing an additional 630,039 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Adeia by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,819,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adeia by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) is a technology licensing company that focuses on acquiring, managing and monetizing intellectual property assets in the electronics and communications sectors. The company’s core business involves the strategic purchase of patent portfolios followed by the negotiation of licensing agreements, collaborative partnerships and, where necessary, enforcement actions to generate revenue from those assets. Adeia’s technology coverage spans semiconductor design, data communications, wireless networking, imaging systems and other advanced electronics applications.

By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.