Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,346,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,493 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $327,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Alphabet closed its largest-ever acquisition, buying cybersecurity firm Wiz for $32 billion — a big strategic push to bolster Google Cloud’s security offering and cross‑sell to existing cloud customers. Google completes $32B acquisition of Wiz
- Positive Sentiment: GFiber (Google Fiber) is combining with Stonepeak’s Astound Broadband; Alphabet takes a minority stake while Stonepeak becomes majority owner — a capital‑efficient move that trims ongoing fiber capex and creates a scaled independent broadband operator. Google sells partial stake in fiber business
- Positive Sentiment: Product and commercial momentum: Google rolled Gemini Embedding 2 into Workspace apps and logged new AI deals (e.g., Canal+), which support monetization of AI features across cloud, ads and productivity suites. Gemini AI powers Workspace automation Canal+ taps Google’s AI
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded government engagement — Google is deploying Gemini AI agents on the Pentagon portal for administrative automation, reinforcing large‑scale enterprise/government adoption of its AI stack. Google deepens Pentagon AI push
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/flow context: MarketBeat highlights the stock finding support near ~$300 and strong institutional inflows — a neutral-to-supportive backdrop for longer-term holders. Alphabet’s Pullback May Be Opening a New Entry Point
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in recent feeds appears inconsistent/corrupted (zeros/NaNs) — no clear signal from shorts today.
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive and valuation caution: analysts and commentary note rising competition in AI (OpenAI, Microsoft/Anthropic) and argue the stock may still be vulnerable after the recent pullback — tempering upside despite strategic wins. Google’s AI Dominance Is Being Tested
- Negative Sentiment: Market cautiousness: commentary urging that “it’s too early to buy the dip” reflects investor wariness that could limit strong near‑term rallies. It’s Too Early To Buy the Dip in GOOG Stock
GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.90.
Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $308.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $350.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.
Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.
