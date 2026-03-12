Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,346,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,493 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $327,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.73, for a total value of $184,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,999.52. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $9,859,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,674,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,028,012.80. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock worth $118,605,094 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $308.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $350.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.