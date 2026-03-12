Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Nutanix $NTNX

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,859 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $69,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 152,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 46,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 19.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,309,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,441,000 after purchasing an additional 208,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.49. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $83.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Nutanix had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $722.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Nutanix from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Nutanix from $76.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.