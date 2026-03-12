Orla Mining Ltd. $ORLA Stock Position Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,251,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,111,765 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $78,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Orla Mining by 26.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 170,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35,634 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Orla Mining by 18.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,611,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,690 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 95,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 507,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 122,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Monday, January 26th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Orla Mining in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.47 and a beta of 0.23. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orla Mining is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in the Americas. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Quema oxide gold-silver project in Panama, where the company holds approximately 13,000 hectares of mineral concessions. Through feasibility studies and pilot plant testing, Orla has demonstrated the potential of heap leach processing at Cerro Quema, positioning the asset for transition into construction and production phases.

In addition to Cerro Quema, Orla Mining expanded its portfolio in early 2023 with the acquisition of the Gold Springs project located along the Utah–Nevada border in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.