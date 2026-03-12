Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 108,556 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,404,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,556 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $196,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.5% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 80,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TAK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

TAK opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.48 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) is a Tokyo-based, multinational biopharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1781. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products for patients worldwide. Takeda is publicly listed and operates as a fully integrated R&D-driven healthcare company focused on delivering specialty medicines and therapies across a range of therapeutic areas.

Takeda’s main business activities encompass discovery and development of prescription medicines, clinical development and regulatory affairs, manufacturing of small molecules and biologics, and global commercial operations.

