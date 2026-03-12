Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,531 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Everpure were worth $91,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Everpure by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,891,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,407,000 after acquiring an additional 623,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everpure by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,273,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,830,000 after purchasing an additional 123,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everpure during the second quarter worth approximately $225,203,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everpure during the second quarter worth approximately $204,552,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Everpure by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,572,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,563,000 after purchasing an additional 50,566 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Everpure

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $481,930.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,441,209.74. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSTG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Everpure in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Everpure in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Everpure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Everpure in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Everpure from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.53.

Everpure Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE PSTG opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 112.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.29. Everpure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $100.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.86.

Everpure (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Everpure had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Everpure’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everpure, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Everpure

Everpure, Inc (NYSE: PSTG), formerly known as Pure Storage, Inc, is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays engineered to deliver high performance, low latency, and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics, and large-scale file and object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

