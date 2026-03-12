SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB Holdings Decreased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,923 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in SouthState Bank were worth $165,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in SouthState Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SouthState Bank by 4.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank by 0.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Bank Stock Performance

SSB stock opened at $91.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.91. SouthState Bank Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.74 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SouthState Bank Announces Dividend

SouthState Bank ( NYSE:SSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. SouthState Bank had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $686.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. SouthState Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SSB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SouthState Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SouthState Bank from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of SouthState Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SouthState Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded SouthState Bank from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.71.

SouthState Bank Profile

SouthState Bank (NYSE: SSB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida, that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. Through its subsidiary, SouthState Bank, the company serves businesses, institutions and individuals with deposit, lending and treasury management solutions. Its core business lines include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate lending, consumer mortgages and home equity loans.

In addition to traditional lending and deposit products, SouthState Bank offers specialized services such as treasury and cash management, merchant services, payment solutions and online banking.

