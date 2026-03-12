Capital World Investors Sells 129,455 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Capital World Investors reduced its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 415,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,455 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Penumbra were worth $105,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 70.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Price Performance

PEN opened at $336.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $339.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.81. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.26 and a 1 year high of $362.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.49). Penumbra had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEN. BTIG Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Penumbra

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 186 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.72, for a total value of $57,793.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $832,473.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,282,231.90. The trade was a 11.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,804 shares of company stock valued at $948,419 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc is a global healthcare company specializing in the development and manufacture of innovative medical devices that address neurovascular and peripheral vascular conditions. The company focuses on products designed to improve patient outcomes in acute ischemic stroke, aneurysm treatment and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra’s technologies are used by interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons and interventional cardiologists in hospitals and clinics around the world.

At the core of Penumbra’s portfolio is its mechanical thrombectomy platform, which includes aspiration catheters and accessory devices engineered to remove blood clots in acute stroke cases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.