Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.15. Sundance Energy Australia shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.

Sundance Energy Australia Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sundance Energy Australia Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited is an independent upstream oil and gas company domiciled in Australia, with exploration and production assets in the Sultanate of Oman. The company focuses on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore petroleum concessions, applying modern reservoir management techniques and field development planning to enhance production performance.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sundance Energy (Oman) Limited, the company holds working interests in several onshore production-sharing contracts, including Blocks 4, 5 and 8.

