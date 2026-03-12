Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and traded as low as $14.42. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.4750, with a volume of 203,883 shares.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1%
The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income and capital appreciation while seeking to manage the tax consequences of fund distributions. The fund employs a buy-write, or covered call, strategy on a portfolio of primarily large-cap U.S. equities to generate option premium income and to potentially enhance overall total returns. Equity holdings are selected based on fundamental analysis, with an emphasis on high-quality issuers across various sectors.
In constructing its portfolio, ETV integrates a systematic options overlay designed to capture premiums from writing call options on the underlying stock positions.
