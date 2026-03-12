Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and traded as low as $14.42. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.4750, with a volume of 203,883 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $196,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 44.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 29,402 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income and capital appreciation while seeking to manage the tax consequences of fund distributions. The fund employs a buy-write, or covered call, strategy on a portfolio of primarily large-cap U.S. equities to generate option premium income and to potentially enhance overall total returns. Equity holdings are selected based on fundamental analysis, with an emphasis on high-quality issuers across various sectors.

In constructing its portfolio, ETV integrates a systematic options overlay designed to capture premiums from writing call options on the underlying stock positions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.