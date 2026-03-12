Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 1,732 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $63,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $2,644,007,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 105,267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,789,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,280 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,005,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,104,122,000 after purchasing an additional 842,901 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1,962.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 792,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $831,524,000 after purchasing an additional 754,060 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in BlackRock by 29,043.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 245,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,748,000 after purchasing an additional 244,253 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Freedom Capital upgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,456.00 to $1,464.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “moderate buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,308.89.

NYSE BLK opened at $951.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,081.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,095.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.55 by $0.61. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 22.93%.The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $5.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 27,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.14, for a total value of $31,675,823.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,724.98. This trade represents a 71.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,190 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,087.29, for a total value of $58,920,245.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,971,514.62. This represents a 51.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 111,319 shares of company stock worth $123,999,249 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

