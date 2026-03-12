Enerflex Ltd. $EFXT Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,735,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,477 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enerflex were worth $61,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Enerflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 111 Capital bought a new position in Enerflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerflex by 984.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. Enerflex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EFXT

Enerflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd is a Calgary‐headquartered energy infrastructure company specializing in the design, fabrication, installation and aftermarket support of natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration and treatment equipment. Its product portfolio includes reciprocating and centrifugal compression systems, gas treating and refrigeration packages, fuel gas conditioning and liquid separation solutions. In addition to equipment sales, Enerflex delivers field services such as commissioning, maintenance, monitoring and parts supply to optimize asset performance throughout the lifecycle.

The company supports upstream, midstream and downstream energy customers through an integrated offering that spans engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as modular fabrication.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.