Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 239,731 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 665,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,731 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $75,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $151.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $631.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.65 and its 200 day moving average is $124.07. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $123.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.41.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

