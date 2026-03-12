Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 709,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,161 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $115,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,468,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,582,000 after buying an additional 611,393 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,887,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,674 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,150,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,220,000 after acquiring an additional 882,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,831,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 871,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,835 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.50 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.83.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $166.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $191.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.04.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.