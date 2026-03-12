Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 185,951 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited $IMO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,868,038 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 185,951 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $169,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 40,685 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,282,000 after acquiring an additional 428,844 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 932,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,565,000 after acquiring an additional 119,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Imperial Oil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 172,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $116.00.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

IMO stock opened at $120.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.47 and its 200 day moving average is $96.81. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Imperial Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN: IMO) is a Canadian integrated energy company involved in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Imperial has operated in Canada for well over a century and is one of the country’s long-standing energy firms. The company is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corporation, which provides strategic and technical links to global upstream and downstream capabilities.

Imperial’s operations span upstream activities—exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and oil-sands resources—and downstream operations including refining, manufacturing of fuels and lubricants, petrochemical products, and retail distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.