RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,204.54 and traded as low as GBX 2,170. RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 2,180, with a volume of 78,663 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,204.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.78.

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 1.50 EPS for the quarter. RIT Capital Partners had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 277.36%.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling). It employs a top-down approach to make its investments. The firm makes its investments in companies operating across diversified sectors. RIT Capital Partners plc was founded on August 1, 1988 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

