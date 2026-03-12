Capital World Investors Acquires 104,132 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. $TGLS

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE:TGLS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,794,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,132 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $120,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGLS. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tecnoglass news, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy bought 92,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.24 per share, with a total value of $4,072,999.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 20,516,756 shares in the company, valued at $907,661,285.44. This represents a 0.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Louise Carricarte purchased 1,100 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $47,597.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,597. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 307,766 shares of company stock valued at $13,184,933. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tecnoglass Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of TGLS opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tecnoglass from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on TGLS

About Tecnoglass

(Free Report)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a vertically integrated designer, manufacturer and distributor of architectural glass, windows and aluminum products for the construction industry. The company’s product portfolio includes tempered, laminated and insulated glass units, high‐performance aluminum windows, curtainwall systems and storefront solutions tailored to commercial, residential and institutional projects.

Established in 1994 as a family‐run enterprise in Barranquilla, Colombia, Tecnoglass has grown through significant investments in automated production lines, research and development, and international quality certifications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE:TGLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.