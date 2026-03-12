Capital World Investors Raises Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 643,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $167,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.47.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $326.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.01. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.40 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00. The firm has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 9,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $3,387,612.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,750. This represents a 46.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 63,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.22, for a total value of $22,630,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 113,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,813,498.74. This trade represents a 35.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 97,157 shares of company stock valued at $34,768,825 over the last ninety days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.