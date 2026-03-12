Analysts Set Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) PT at $18.50

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Entrada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Entrada Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th.

In related news, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 11,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $155,216.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 198,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,573.40. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 11,388 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $148,271.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 121,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,060.20. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 39,475 shares of company stock worth $508,069 in the last ninety days. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRDA. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,072,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,148,000 after buying an additional 206,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,044,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 90,339 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 391.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 836,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 666,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 42,479 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. Entrada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 565.48% and a negative return on equity of 39.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest print shows 0 shares and a days-to-cover of 0.0, but the report also lists an “increase of NaN” from the prior period — this appears to be a data/reporting anomaly and is not a reliable signal of new short pressure. Investors should treat the short-interest figure as non-informative until corrected by the exchange.

Short-interest print shows 0 shares and a days-to-cover of 0.0, but the report also lists an “increase of NaN” from the prior period — this appears to be a data/reporting anomaly and is not a reliable signal of new short pressure. Investors should treat the short-interest figure as non-informative until corrected by the exchange. Negative Sentiment: CFO Kory James Wentworth sold a total of 16,477 shares across March 9–10 at ~ $13.00–$13.02 per share (proceeds ≈ $214,428). The filings show his stake declined to ~121,510 shares (ownership down mid-single digits). Insider sales can weigh on sentiment because they reduce insider exposure, though the CFO still holds a sizable position. CFO Form 4

CFO Kory James Wentworth sold a total of 16,477 shares across March 9–10 at ~ $13.00–$13.02 per share (proceeds ≈ $214,428). The filings show his stake declined to ~121,510 shares (ownership down mid-single digits). Insider sales can weigh on sentiment because they reduce insider exposure, though the CFO still holds a sizable position. Negative Sentiment: COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 15,010 shares across March 9–10 at ~ $13.02–$13.05 per share (proceeds ≈ $195,787). His holdings remain large (~198,588 shares after the sales). Like the CFO sales, the trades may be interpreted negatively in the near term but could reflect routine diversification or liquidity needs rather than a change in company outlook. COO Form 4

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRDA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on enabling the development of protein-based therapeutics that can cross cell membranes and engage intracellular targets. Using its proprietary cell-penetrating miniature protein (CPMP) platform and intracellular targeting of proteins (iTOP) delivery technology, Entrada aims to expand the range of diseases addressable by large-molecule drugs.

The company’s pipeline includes programs in rare and serious diseases where conventional biologics have limited intracellular activity.

