Brokerages Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Target Price at $531.00

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $531.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock.
Synopsys Price Performance
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Key Stories Impacting Synopsys
Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Rolled out new software tools for designing AI chips and integrated Synopsys‑Ansys capabilities that aim to speed design of complex AI systems and support customers like Nvidia and AMD; this strengthens Synopsys’ position in the fast‑growing AI‑chip ecosystem. Synopsys rolls out new software tools for designing AI chips
- Positive Sentiment: Announced hardware‑assisted verification (HAV) enhancements and new FPGA platforms that claim up to 2x performance/capacity for AI‑era chip verification — a direct revenue driver as customers validate larger multi‑die and AI designs. Synopsys Introduces Software-Defined Hardware-Assisted Verification to Enable AI Proliferation
- Positive Sentiment: Launched the Electronics Digital Twin (eDT) Platform focused on automotive electronic systems and early software validation — positioned to capture vehicle OEM spending on software‑defined vehicles and speed time‑to‑market. Synopsys Launches Electronics Digital Twin Platform to Accelerate Physical AI System Development
- Positive Sentiment: Released Ansys 2026 R1 (first major release post‑acquisition) and announced unified Synopsys‑Ansys workflows and AI‑driven simulation features — accelerates cross‑selling opportunities and integration of the $35B Ansys deal. Synopsys Launches Ansys 2026 R1 to Re-Engineer Engineering with Joint Solutions and AI-Powered Products
- Positive Sentiment: Partnered with Movellus to add adaptive clocking tech to Synopsys’ SLM IP, addressing power efficiency for next‑gen AI chips — a niche but relevant IP expansion for power‑constrained designs. Movellus Partners with Synopsys to Deliver Power Efficiency for Next Generation IC’s
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/features coverage (Zacks, TipRanks) has put SNPS on watchlists and summarized the new product announcements — useful for sentiment and visibility but not definitive guidance changes. Is Trending Stock Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) a Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and near‑term performance questions: coverage notes the stock has been roughly flat over the past year and down over the last 3 months, and investors are weighing the execution risk and cost of integrating the Ansys acquisition against the growth story. Synopsys (SNPS) Valuation Check As Shares Stall And Ansys Deal Reshapes Growth Story
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 15.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 22.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.
In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.
