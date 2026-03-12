Brokerages Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Target Price at $531.00

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $531.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synopsys from $520.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $432.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.18. Synopsys has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The firm has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 15.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 22.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

