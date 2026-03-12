Morgan Stanley Cuts Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $33.00

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INVH. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Invitation Home from $36.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $25.20 on Monday. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 21.53%.Invitation Home’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 1,695.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 2,463.5% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Invitation Home by 136,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invitation Home during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

