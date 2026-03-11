Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $11.19 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,345,000 after purchasing an additional 84,553 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,272,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $900,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $348.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.90.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,564. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $33,934.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,605,094. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $306.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $350.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

