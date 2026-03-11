Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.75, FiscalAI reports.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 4.3%
Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $7.60. 22,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,869. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of -0.32. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $12.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,377,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 297.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020,500 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,310,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,409,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,507,000. 34.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s research and development efforts are directed toward addressing unmet needs in psychiatric and neurological conditions, leveraging its expertise in neuropharmacology and receptor modulation. Minerva’s goal is to bring forward differentiated molecules that can offer improved efficacy and safety profiles compared to existing treatments.
The company’s most advanced programs include roluperidone (formerly MIN-101), which has been investigated for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia, and MIN-117, a novel serotonergic agent being evaluated in major depressive disorder.
