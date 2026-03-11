Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Stock Price Up 6.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.6% during trading on Monday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 553,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 653,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Granite Ridge Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Ridge Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Down 1.2%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $652.30 million, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.41%.The company had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.44%.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

